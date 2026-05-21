Nashik: Fuel Shortage Disrupts Onion Trade, Lasalgaon Traders Warn Of Boycott From May 25 | Pinterest

Nashik: The ongoing fuel shortage across various parts of the state has begun affecting the onion and grain trade, creating a major crisis for traders due to the non-availability of transport trucks.



In this regard, the traders’ association at the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee submitted a memorandum to the market committee chairman and secretary, demanding immediate intervention and corrective measures.



According to the memorandum, the fuel shortage has severely reduced the availability of cargo trucks from transport agents. As a result, traders are finding it difficult to dispatch onions and grains purchased in daily auctions to markets across other states and regions on time. Consequently, large quantities of agricultural produce are getting stranded within the market yard itself, increasing both financial and operational pressure on traders.

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The association further stated that transportation disruptions have made it difficult for traders to purchase fresh agricultural produce, directly impacting financial transactions and overall market operations. Traders have urged the market committee to pursue the matter with the state government and take urgent steps to normalise the situation.



Meanwhile, the association has warned that if the issue is not resolved immediately, traders will boycott participation in the daily agricultural produce auction process from Monday, May 25. This could significantly impact onion trading activities at the Lasalgaon market committee.