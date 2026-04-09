Nashik: Fraudsters Use NMC Logo On WhatsApp To Threaten Citizens; Cyber Case Registered | FPJ Photo

Nashik: A new WhatsApp-based fraud has surfaced in Nashik, where cybercriminals are targeting residents by posing as officials of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). The scammers are sending threatening messages claiming pending water and property taxes, warning of disconnection if payment is not made immediately.

According to the Cyber Police, the messages were circulated on Sunday, April 5, from two mobile numbers. The fraudsters used the official NMC logo as their profile picture to make the messages appear genuine and mislead citizens.

The message read that water and property taxes were pending and must be paid immediately to avoid disconnection. Citizens were also asked to contact a person named “Ankit Agarwal” on a given number to update bill details.

Police suspect that this could be part of a larger fraud pattern. In similar past cases, criminals first send such threatening messages to create panic and later share malicious links or APK files to gain access to victims’ bank details.

Taking serious note of the misuse of its name, the Nashik Municipal Corporation has filed a complaint with the Cyber Police. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, and the Trademarks Act. The investigation is being led by Police Inspector Sanjay Pise.

Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri has urged citizens not to trust such messages. She advised people to verify any tax-related information directly with the municipal office. Cyber Police have also appealed to residents to stay alert and avoid clicking on unknown links or sharing personal details.