Nashik: Four Ticket Examiners In Bhusawal Division Turn ‘Crorepatis’ In Revenue Drive | Sourced

Nashik: In a significant achievement in revenue protection, the Bhusawal Division of Central Railway has reported that four ticket examiners have each collected over ₹1 crore through ticket checking during the financial year 2025–26, earning the distinction of being 'crorepatis.'



Through diligent, consistent, and strict ticket inspection, these staff members have played a crucial role in safeguarding railway revenue. Their efforts have helped curb ticketless travel and significantly boost overall earnings.

The ‘crorepati’ ticket examiners from the Bhusawal Division are:

Nisar Khan (TTI) – ₹1.47 crore

S. K. Gupta (CTI) – ₹1.16 crore

K. K. Patel (TTI) – ₹1.02 crore

D. N. Chaudhary (CTI) – ₹1.00 crore



Notably, this achievement is not limited to these four employees. Five more staff members are close to reaching the ₹1 crore mark and are expected to join the list soon.



The dedication and efficiency of these personnel have significantly reduced revenue losses and enhanced the reputation of the ticket-checking department, setting a strong example for others.



Meanwhile, Central Railway has appealed to passengers to purchase valid tickets only through authorised channels such as booking counters at railway stations, ATVMs, or the official Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website. Tickets can also be booked via the RailOne mobile app.



Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy against ticketless travel, the railway administration emphasised its commitment to ensuring a safe, respectful, and comfortable travel experience for passengers.