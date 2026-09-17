Nashik: Four Killed, Six Injured As Ertiga Rams Into Burnt Truck On Mumbai-Nashik Highway |

Nashik: Four people, including two children, were killed and six others were seriously injured after an Ertiga car rammed into the rear of a stationary burnt-out truck on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway around 2 pm on Wednesday (September 16).

The accident took place near Atgaon in Shahapur taluka. The victims, residents of Jogeshwari in Mumbai, had visited Nashik and Trimbakeshwar for a pilgrimage with their family. The accident occurred while they were returning to Jogeshwari after completing their visit.

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The impact of the collision severely damaged the car and left the passengers with serious injuries. Four people died on the spot or during treatment, while six others remain in critical condition.

Shriram Jaiswal, Ayush Jaiswal, Lado Jaiswal and Suraj Jaiswal died in the accident. Subhi Jaiswal, Shivam Jaiswal, Hashik Jaiswal, Sunita Jaiswal, Radhika Jaiswal and Satish Jaiswal sustained serious injuries.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the Sub-District Hospital in Shahapur.