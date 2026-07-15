 Nashik: Four Killed As Eeco Van Crushed Between Two Trucks On Peth Highway
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Nashik: Four Killed As Eeco Van Crushed Between Two Trucks On Peth Highway

According to preliminary information, the Eeco was travelling from Nashik towards Peth when a truck approaching from behind reportedly suffered brake failure while descending the steep Sawalghat section. The out-of-control truck rammed into the Eeco, pushing it into another truck ahead, leaving the vehicle completely mangled

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, July 15, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
Nashik: Four Killed As Eeco Van Crushed Between Two Trucks On Peth Highway
Nashik: Four Killed As Eeco Van Crushed Between Two Trucks On Peth Highway | Representational Image

Nashik: Four people, including a woman, were killed in a horrific road accident on the Nashik–Peth highway at Sawalghat on Tuesday evening when a Maruti Eeco was crushed between two trucks. One person sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.


According to preliminary information, the Eeco was travelling from Nashik towards Peth when a truck approaching from behind reportedly suffered brake failure while descending the steep Sawalghat section. The out-of-control truck rammed into the Eeco, pushing it into another truck ahead, leaving the vehicle completely mangled.


The impact was so severe that four occupants of the Eeco lost their lives. Initially, two injured persons were rushed to the District Civil Hospital, where one of them later succumbed to injuries, taking the death toll to four.

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The identities of the deceased and the injured have not yet been established. Police said the victims include two men and one woman, while details of the fourth deceased are awaited.


Senior officers from the Peth and Dindori police stations rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. A panchnama has been conducted, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the crash.

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