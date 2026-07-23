Nashik: Former NAFED Chairman And Onion Movement Leader Changdevrao Holkar Passes Away At 95 | Sourced

Nashik: Veteran cooperative leader, former NAFED Chairman, and one of Maharashtra's most influential champions of the onion farmers' movement, Changdevrao Holkar, passed away following a massive cardiac arrest. He was 95. His demise is being widely mourned across the state's agricultural, cooperative, and onion sectors, with many describing it as the loss of a visionary leader.



Born on June 24, 1934, Holkar began his social and political journey at the age of 20 and dedicated more than seven decades to the causes of farmers, cooperatives, and education. He had successfully recovered from COVID-19 during the pandemic but ultimately succumbed to a heart attack.



A tireless advocate for farmers' welfare, Holkar founded WEFCO in 1986 and served as its chairman for nearly 30 years. He also held several key positions in NAFED from 1970 onwards, serving as Director, Vice Chairman, and later Chairman. His contributions extended to the National Horticultural Research and Development Foundation (NHRDF), where he served as Chairman and Director.



Holkar also made significant contributions to education. He was a founding member of the K.K. Wagh Education Society and chaired the Nutan Vidya Prasarak Mandal in Lasalgaon, working tirelessly to improve educational opportunities for underprivileged students.



In the cooperative sector, he held leadership roles in the Karmaveer Ranwad Cooperative Sugar Factory, Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Lasalgaon Purchase and Sale Union, and the Nashik District Industrial Purchase and Sale Union. Since 1962, he played an active role in strengthening Maharashtra's cooperative movement.



His public service also extended to local governance. Holkar served as a member of the Lasalgaon Gram Panchayat for 15 years and as Sarpanch for five years, spearheading several developmental initiatives. He also represented farmers on the Indian Railways Board.



In recognition of his outstanding contributions to agriculture, cooperatives, and social service, he received the "Best Citizen of India" National Award in 2010.

He is survived by his wife Yashoda Holkar and sons Kishore, Uddhav, Sanjay, and Dhananjay. He was also related by marriage to former Maharashtra Home Minister Bapusaheb Thite-Patil. Holkar played a key role in establishing Granoch Industries at Gangapur (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), KGS Sugar Factory at Pimpalgaon Nipani, and Yashraj Ethanol Industries in Satara.



With the passing of Changdevrao Holkar, Maharashtra has lost a scholar of the farmers' movement, a visionary cooperative leader, and a lifelong crusader for the development of Lasalgaon and the state's agricultural community.