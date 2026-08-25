Nashik: Former MLA Deepika Chavan Opposes Cut In Tribal Students’ Hostel Food Quota |

Nashik: Former Baglan MLA and former Maharashtra State Commission for Women member Deepika Chavan has strongly opposed the government’s decision to reduce the prescribed quantity of food for students staying in hostels run by the Tribal Development Department from 250 grams to 200 grams. Calling the move “anti-tribal and unacceptable,” Chavan demanded its immediate withdrawal and warned of a strong agitation if the decision is not reversed. She submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Sunetra Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, and Tribal Development Minister Dr Ashok Uike, urging the government to reconsider the decision.



Chavan questioned the rationale behind cutting the food allocation for tribal students and said providing nutritious food is a fundamental responsibility of the government. She alleged that reducing the quantity could adversely affect the health and nutrition of students, particularly those from tribal and economically weaker communities. Instead of cutting food, the government should focus on improving the quality and nutritional value of meals provided in tribal hostels and ashram schools, she said. Chavan also urged the state’s 25 tribal MLAs to pressure the government to withdraw the decision.





She further pointed out that tribal-dominated areas continue to face serious challenges related to roads, healthcare, education and basic infrastructure. Against this backdrop, reducing students’ food entitlement is unjustified, she said. Chavan demanded quality education, safe accommodation, nutritious food and adequate healthcare for students in tribal hostels and ashram schools. She warned that if the government fails to act immediately, she will mobilise tribal students, parents and community members and launch a democratic protest. “The government cannot talk about tribal development while reducing the food on students’ plates. We will not step back from fighting for their rights,” Chavan said.