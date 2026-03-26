Nashik: Forest Department Joins SIT Probe In Kharat Case; Wildlife Killing Angle Under Scanner | Sourced

Nashik: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is currently probing the sexual exploitation allegations against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, has now expanded its investigation to include the suspected killing of wild animals. Suspicion has arisen that Kharat may have killed wild animals and utilised their body parts for 'Aghori' rituals conducted at the temple he constructed in Mirgaon (Sinnar Taluka). Against this backdrop, the Nashik West Forest Department has formally contacted the SIT, thereby accelerating the pace of the inquiry.

While the SIT continues to gather various technical pieces of evidence pertinent to the Kharat case, the Forest Department has also officially reached out to the team. An investigation is currently underway to determine whether Kharat utilised the body parts of wild animals or was involved in their killing. Reliable sources have confirmed that the Forest Department has held discussions with senior officials from both the SIT and the Police Commissionerate regarding this matter and has also initiated formal written correspondence.

There is widespread speculation that the fraudster Ashok Kharat was distributing deer musk (Mrugnabhi) to individuals who visited him. On Tuesday, the prosecution informed the court that it intends to conduct an inquiry into the source and method by which this deer musk was procured. The investigative team suspects that deer may have been poached specifically for this purpose.

Furthermore, the Anti-Superstition Committee has also expressed suspicion that the charlatan Kharat utilised the body parts of wild animals such as foxes and deer to perform Aghori rituals. Consequently, there is a strong possibility that additional charges may be invoked against Ashok Kharat under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. All eyes are now focused on how this specific aspect of the case will unfold. The SIT has expedited its investigation into the Kharat case and, in collaboration with the Forest Department, has initiated a thorough inquiry into the killing of wild animals. It is anticipated that further shocking details may emerge in this case.

Given that the Forest Department and the Police Administration are working in tandem, it is expected that the truth regarding this matter will soon come to light.