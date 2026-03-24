Nashik: Food Adulterators to Face MCOCA Action, Says FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal In LC | File Photo

Nashik: To further strengthen food safety in the state, inspection drives will be expanded on a larger scale. Food & Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal informed during the Question Hour in the Legislative Council that strict action, including cases under the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act), will be taken against those involved in food adulteration.



The issue was raised by member Dr Manisha Kayande. Members Bhai Jagtap, Anil Parab, Amol Mitkari, and Kripal Tumane also participated in the discussion by raising supplementary questions.



Minister Zirwal stated that during raids conducted by the Food and Drug Administration in Vasai and Andheri, cases were registered against 14 individuals in connection with milk adulteration. The government is currently taking steps to extradite four individuals.



He further added that special vigilance is being maintained on milk supplies coming from outside into major cities like Mumbai. The government is also making efforts to increase manpower in the Food and Drug Administration department. A proposal for recruitment has been submitted to the Finance Department. Recently, 197 employees have been recruited, trained, and appointed in the department.



Regarding the issue of flavoured areca nut products, Minister Zirwal said that a meeting will be convened soon to address the matter.