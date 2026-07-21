Nashik: Follow Traffic Rules, Become Responsible Citizens, Says Additional Police Commissioner Madhav Reddy | Sourced

Nashik: Adhering to traffic rules is not merely a legal obligation but the first step toward building a safe and civilised society. Students should imbibe traffic discipline from a young age and grow into responsible citizens, stated Madhav Reddy, Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic), Nashik City.

He was speaking as the keynote speaker at a special guidance program organised at Horizon Academy, Makhmalabad, run by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj to raise awareness about traffic rules among students.

Dignitaries present at the event included School Management Committee Chairman Shankarrao Pingle, Nitin Pingle, parent representatives Manoj Chaskar and Harde, and School Principal Bhagyashree Ladole. At the outset, Principal Bhagyashree Ladole outlined the program's objective and urged students to strictly follow traffic rules and understand their social responsibilities.

Interaction with Students

During the program, Additional Police Commissioner Madhav Reddy and Police Constable Sachin Jadhav interacted with the students. They asked various questions regarding traffic rules, the functioning of the police administration, and general knowledge. The students responded enthusiastically. Students who gave correct answers were felicitated with badges from the police administration. This initiative fostered greater awareness regarding traffic safety and generated significant enthusiasm among the students.

Teacher Sneha Vispute anchored the program. Finally, School Management Committee Chairman Shankarrao Pingle proposed the vote of thanks and encouraged the students to become disciplined, law-abiding, and socially responsible citizens.