Nashik: Flood Situation Persists For Third Day; 429 Shifted To Safety, 32 Houses Collapse | Tejal Ghorpade

Nashik: The flood situation in the district continues for the third consecutive day due to heavy rainfall. Houses have collapsed, crops have been damaged, and transportation has been disrupted in several areas. Samadhan Sahadu Pagar, a farmer from Ajmer Saundane in Baglan Taluka, died of electrocution while starting a farm pump.

Due to the flood situation, 429 citizens from Niphad Taluka were relocated to safer locations. This includes 170 people from Saikheda (Janata English School), 134 from Chandori (Godavari Seva Sahakari Sanstha Hall), and 125 from Chatori (Zilla Parishad Marathi School and Maruti Temple). One person each was injured in Igatpuri and Sinnar Talukas.

Damage

32 houses collapsed across the district. The most serious damage occurred in Igatpuri (9), Niphad (6), Surgana (5), and Kalwan (4) Talukas. Two huts or sheds were damaged in Surgana Taluka. Significant agricultural damage occurred in the Ambewadi area due to a landslide. Approximately 8 farmers and 15 hectares of land in forest-belt areas, along with about 40 farmers and 65 hectares of private land, have been affected. Damage assessments (panchanamas) are currently underway in the presence of Circle Officers, Agriculture Assistants, and Talathis.

Road Closures

The Kaluste-Fodsewadi road in Igatpuri Taluka and the Gahale-Chinchda bridge in Surgana Taluka remain closed due to high water levels. Heavy vehicles that were stranded near Ghagbari on the Saputara-Vani road in Surgana have been cleared, and one-way traffic has been restored. Traffic has been restored in the talukas of Niphad, Peth, Kalwan, Trimbakeshwar, Dindori, Malegaon, Nashik, and Chandwad after clearing blocked roads and floodwaters.

Water Release from Dams

According to the report at 9:00 AM on Monday, water is being released at the following rates: 49,066 cusecs from Nandur Madhmeshwar Dam, 8,858 cusecs from Darna Dam, 8,801 cusecs from Holkar Bridge, 7,591 cusecs from Chankapur Dam, and 4,410 cusecs from Gangapur Dam. Discharges are also underway from the Palkhed, Haranbari, Bham, Ozarkhed, Punegaon, and Valdevi projects.

The district administration is monitoring the situation; damage assessments and necessary relief operations are currently in progress in the affected areas. Emergency services have been kept on standby.