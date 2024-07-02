Nashik Flight Services Reduced Again, Nagpur and Goa Flights Now Only Four Days a Week

Representative Image | File

Nashik flight service is being reduced again from Tuesday (July 2). Nagpur and Goa flights from Ozar airport will now be available only four days a week instead of daily. These Nashik flights have been diverted to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

At present, 'IndiGo' flights are operating from Ozar airport and services are being provided to New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Goa, and Indore. Bengaluru service will be added to it from September 10. While Nashik's air service is running smoothly after a long period, its wings are clipped from time to time. Three months ago, there were two daily flights from Nashik to Ahmedabad. However, one of those flights was cancelled in April. The remaining flight is also not available every Wednesday.

Nashik-Indore serivce

Apart from this, the daily service to Indore was also limited to three days. Therefore, the Indore flight is now available only on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. After this reduction, the industry and tourism sector had expressed strong displeasure. Now there is confusion about both Nagpur and Goa services. Henceforth, air services will be closed for both these places on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. This decision is being implemented from July 2. The industry and tourism sector of the district will be affected by this reduction, which is causing intense dissatisfaction.

The reduced flight service from Nashik has been diverted to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

While getting a good response from passengers in Nashik, while the flights here are being diverted to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik's political leaders, people's representatives, but the tourism sector and businessmen are expressing their anger for being silent.