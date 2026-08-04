Nashik: Five Road Deaths Fuel Public Anger; Calls For Officials' Resignations Grow

Nashik: Road conditions in Nashik city have deteriorated drastically due to Kumbh Mela development projects; potholes and muddy roads have claimed five lives so far. This has sparked intense resentment and anger among the residents of Nashik. Angry citizens are taking to social media to vehemently demand the resignations of responsible officials and politicians. Calls for the resignation of Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, and Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan are gaining particular momentum. Some have even criticised them by labelling them as "outsiders."

While the Nashik Municipal Corporation claims that pothole-filling operations are proceeding in full swing, videos circulating on social media paint a different picture. Citizens are sharing numerous videos showing that the potholes filled by the corporation reopen after just a few hours of traffic, with the repair material washing away. This has eroded public trust in the administration's work.

Citizen Outrage

Citizens are voicing their frustration: "We honestly pay our road and property taxes. But what do we get in return? Vehicles get damaged, and we have to spend thousands of rupees every month on garage repairs. Potholes cause serious health issues like spinal disorders and back pain. We end up paying lakhs in hospital bills following accidents. The Municipal Corporation is responsible for all these losses!"

Citizens have put forward clear demands to the Municipal Corporation: the corporation should bear vehicle repair costs, provide compensation for all medical expenses (including spinal injuries), and immediately establish a 'Compensation and Claims Cell.' There is a strong demand that, failing this, all concerned officials and politicians should resign.

Lawyer and social activist Adv. Ajinkya Gite said, “The Kumbh Mela has been held in Nashik for centuries. However, citizens and activists state that this is the first time such a massive administrative failure has been witnessed. A lack of coordination among various government agencies is clearly evident. The Municipal Commissioner once issued a letter stating that no additional funds were required as fuel prices were stable; yet, a week later, contractors were granted 'star rates'. It is reported that over ₹252 crore has been spent so far on filling potholes. Allegations are being made that Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh has not held a single press conference and has failed to address the public's concerns.”

He added, "The Kumbh Mela has been held for centuries, but this is the first time we are seeing such administrative failure. There is no coordination among the agencies. Officials should feel ashamed and resign. The patience of Nashik residents is running out; do not test it."

If Nashik city does not become free of potholes within eight days, then Minister Girish Mahajan should not come to Nashik to hoist the flag on August 15th. If 'Kumbh Mela Minister' Girishbhau Mahajan fails to keep this promise, he should voluntarily refrain from coming to Nashik for the flag-hoisting ceremony on August 15th. He should clearly tell Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis: "Sir,I cannot keep the word I gave, I cannot fulfill the commitment,therefore, I will not go to Nashik for the flag-hoisting from now on,"and he should voluntarily step down from the post of Kumbh Mela Minister. Dattu Bodke, activist

Reactions from Activists

Activist Dattu Bodke said, "Claims by the Municipal Corporation that they are filling potholes are completely misleading. The entire city has turned into a vast area riddled with potholes. There isn't a single road that is easy to traverse. All potholes in the city must be filled. There is massive corruption involved in this work; a CBI inquiry should be conducted. Although Nashik MLAs met the Chief Minister and demanded the removal of these officials, they still hold their posts. I urge these officials to resign voluntarily. Public outrage has reached its peak. The government should not test the people's patience."

Talha Shaikh an activist: “The administration, government was aware about the Kumbh Mela dates 12 years ago. Still they started the work at a very high time, when Kumbh mela is just a few months away. More than 50% of roads are dug in the city and the traffic is diverted to other remaining roads which proved fatal as their condition worsened due to traffic and heavy vehicles on roads due to ongoing works. There is no planning, no management or coordination in these works. The officials and politicians have failed the people. The sitting BJP party is in power from NMC to the Center but still the local representatives have to request these officials. They are people’s representatives and they should take a strict stance if the people are facing such tremendous hardships.”

Outrage on Social Media

Residents of Nashik are expressing their anger on social media. Reactions such as “We pay taxes, yet travelling on the roads puts our lives at risk,” “Potholes damage vehicles and harm our health,” “Officials should resign,” and “Do potholes persist despite an expenditure of ₹252 crore?” are being voiced widely. Some have also strongly criticised the mismanagement surrounding the Kumbh Mela.

As the anger among Nashik residents mounts, there is an expectation that the administration will immediately implement concrete measures and seriously address the citizens' demands.