Nashik: Five Detained In Gonde MIDC Shooting Case, Country-Made Pistol Seized | AI Generated Representational Image

Nashik: The Local Crime Branch of Nashik Rural Police has detained five suspects in connection with the shooting incident at Gonde MIDC in the Wadivhare area. Police have also seized a country-made pistol, two sickles and the two-wheeler allegedly used in the crime.

Following the shooting, the Local Crime Branch launched a search for the suspects. During the investigation, police received information that the suspects were travelling from Malegaon towards Nashik in a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

After verifying the information, police teams laid a trap. The suspects arrived at the location in the vehicle and were subsequently taken into custody.

The detained suspects have been identified as Mayur Mohan Jadhav, Karan Sopan Aavre, Omkar Sharad Bhosale, Roshan Dhongde and a minor.

Police recovered a country-made pistol and two sickles from the suspects and also seized the two-wheeler allegedly used in the crime.

According to police, the suspects admitted during preliminary questioning to their involvement in the shooting. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether any other persons were involved in the incident.

The operation was carried out by Local Crime Branch teams under the guidance of Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Dr D S Swami. Police Sub-Inspector Sudarshan Bodke and Police Constables Pravin Kakad, Sandeep Nagpure, Hemant Gilbile, Sachin Dharankar, Mayur Kangane, Deepak Gunjal, Satish Ghuge, Santosh Gangurde, Shivaji Thomre, Pravin Gangurde and Madhav Sale were part of the operation.