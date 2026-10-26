Nashik: First Wife Crashes Husband’s Wedding While Divorce Case Is Still Pending In Court |WATCH VIDEO | AI |Screencapture

Nashik: A man allegedly attempted to marry another woman while his divorce case with his first wife was still pending in court. Upon learning of the wedding, the first wife rushed to the venue and confronted her husband, leading to a commotion. Following her complaint, police registered a case against the man at Indiranagar Police Station.

According to the information received, the man was already married and had been involved in disputes with his wife for some time. The couple had decided to seek a divorce, but the matter was still pending in court.

Despite the absence of a court ruling granting a divorce, the man allegedly attempted to marry another woman in Nashik without informing his first wife.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Nashik: 517 Participants Create World Record With Mass Shankhnaad On Godavari Banks

Upon learning of the wedding, the first wife rushed to the venue and confronted her husband in the middle of the ceremony over his alleged attempt to remarry. This led to a heated argument and a commotion at the venue.

Following the incident, the first wife approached the police and lodged a formal complaint against her husband.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case against the man at Indiranagar Police Station in Nashik. Police are investigating the matter.