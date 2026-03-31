Nashik: FIR Filed In Viral Video Case Linked To Minister Narhari Zirwal | File Photo

Nashik: A purported video allegedly involving state minister Narhari Zirwal recently went viral on social media, creating a major stir in political circles. In connection with the matter, an FIR has now been registered at Cuffe Parade Police Station in Mumbai following a complaint filed by a transgender person.



According to the information received, the case has been registered against the transgender person’s brother at the Cuffe Parade Police Station. The FIR alleges that he demanded a job in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and threatened that, failing this, the video would be made viral.

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Importantly, it has also been claimed that the video is not in its original form and was allegedly edited or tampered with before being circulated online.



In this matter, the Cuffe Parade Police have registered an offence under Sections 79 and 351(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act.