Nashik: FIR Against Former Mayor Ashok Murtadak For Abetment To Suicide; Fraud Case Also Registered | Sourced

Nashik: The city has been stirred by two separate incidents involving serious allegations against political figures. In the first case, an FIR has been registered against former mayor Ashok Murtadak at the Panchavati Police Station for allegedly abetting a man to attempt suicide.



According to police sources, Yogesh Dabhade, a Shiv Sena worker, had borrowed ₹90 lakh from Murtadak through personal acquaintance. Dabhade claims that despite repaying the full amount along with interest, he and his family were subjected to repeated abuse, physical assault, and death threats.



Unable to bear the alleged mental harassment, Dabhade reportedly attempted suicide by consuming phenyl. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.



Murtadak, who served as mayor during his tenure in MNS, has since been associated with Shiv Sena (UBT), BJP, and Shiv Sena. The case has triggered widespread discussion across the city.



Fraud Case Against Political Leader

In another incident, a fraud case has been registered at the Upnagar Police Station against Keshav Porje, Shiv Sena (UBT) municipal group leader, along with two others.



The complainant, Anilkumar Shivram Bari, a retired army personnel, has alleged that he was cheated out of over ₹9 lakh in a land deal. Police have initiated further investigation into the matter.