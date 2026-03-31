Nashik: File Case Against Ashok Kharat Under Wildlife Protection Act, Demands Nisarg Club | Sourced

Nashik: Nashik's 'Nisarg Club' has demanded that a case be registered against the recently arrested Ashok Kharat under the Wildlife Protection Act. The club has clarified that, in light of the white and black musk found in his residence, an inquiry must also be conducted to determine whether he engaged in the poaching of deer.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Conservator of Forests, Nashik, the Nisarg Club stated that a case should be filed against Kharat under Sections 9 and 39 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Information has also surfaced suggesting that he killed a cobra. Furthermore, there are rumours that he possesses snake and tiger skins; the club has demanded a thorough investigation into these allegations as well. Additionally, a demand has been made to examine whether the five cartridges found in his revolver were used for the poaching of wild animals.

Assistant Conservator of Forests, Prashant Khairnar, formally accepted the memorandum. Present on this occasion were Nisarg Club President Prof. Anand Bora, along with Umeshkumar Nagare, Rupali Joshi, Purushottam Avhad, Manjusha Patki, Bhimrao Rajole, Darshan Ghuge, Sagar Banker, Ashish Banker, and others.

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The Nisarg Club has asserted that merely registering general criminal charges against Ashok Kharat will not suffice, given the discovery of body parts belonging to rare animals in his home. A comprehensive inquiry into wildlife poaching and the illegal trade associated with it is absolutely essential. The club has appealed to the Forest Department to take immediate action in this regard.

Although a case has currently been registered against Ashok Kharat under other sections of the law, the Nisarg Club has specifically demanded that additional charges be filed under the Wildlife Protection Act. The Forest Department has confirmed that an investigation into this matter is currently underway.

This incident has once again drawn attention to the critical issues of wildlife poaching and illegal wildlife trade within the Nashik region.