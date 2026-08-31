Nashik: Female Peafowl Dies After Falling Near Panchavati Police Station |

Nashik: On Sunday (August 30) afternoon, a female peafowl died after suddenly falling to the ground while attempting to fly near the Panchavati Police Station.

The bird had descended from the trees within the police station premises and perched on a wall. After resting there for a while, she lost her balance while trying to take flight and fell to the ground. Hearing the sound, police personnel rushed outside. Assistant Police Inspector Sharad Patil immediately picked her up and moved her to a safe spot.

At that time, her eyes were closed, and there was no movement in her body. Staff members tried to give her water, but there was no response. The police informed the Forest Department. A team from the Nashik Forest Range office arrived at the scene and took possession of the body.

The Forest Department speculated that the peafowl might have fallen while trying to fly away in panic, possibly due to the presence of a bird of prey in the trees. Some staff members mentioned that peafowl often come from the forest in the nearby 'MERI' area in search of food or water.