Nashik: FDA Warns Of Action Against Food Safety Violations At Saptashrungi Gad | AI

Nashik: With a large number of devotees visiting Saptashrungi Gad for darshan, food safety and hygiene during the pilgrimage have become important concerns. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to focus on the quality and safety of food items sold to devotees, particularly during the yatra.

Ensuring that food vendors comply with food safety regulations is essential to protect public health.

Devotees from across Maharashtra and other regions visit Saptashrungi Gad throughout the year, with footfall increasing during the pilgrimage season. The demand for sweets, snacks, packaged food, soft drinks and other eatables also rises during this period.

Improper storage, unhygienic preparation, contaminated water and the sale of expired products can pose health risks to devotees. Maintaining cleanliness at food stalls and ensuring safe handling of food are therefore crucial.

Food Quality and Hygiene Under Scrutiny

An FDA inspection drive would involve checking vendors' licences and registration certificates, product labels, manufacturing and expiry dates, storage conditions and compliance with hygiene standards.

Special attention needs to be given to food sold in the open, suspected adulterated products, contaminated water and items prepared in unhygienic surroundings.

Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the relevant rules, violations may attract penalties and other action, depending on their nature and severity. Authorities may also collect food samples, prevent the sale of unsafe products and suspend or cancel licences where legally justified.

Devotees' Health Remains a Priority

Effective enforcement of food safety regulations is particularly important during the Saptashrungi Gad yatra, when large numbers of devotees gather at the shrine.

Vendors should keep food covered, use clean water, maintain hygienic surroundings and comply with applicable licensing and registration requirements.

Devotees should also check the packaging, quality and expiry dates of food products before purchasing them. Suspected food adulteration or unhygienic practices can be reported to the Maharashtra FDA through its official channels.