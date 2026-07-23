Nashik: FDA Seizes Suspicious Food Products Worth Lakhs, Cracks Down On Unlicensed Businesses | Sourced

Nashik: Under the guidance of Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the leadership of Nashik Divisional Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane, and the supervision of Assistant Commissioners (Food) SS Devare, DS Mahale, and V. P. Dhawad, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a rigorous inspection and enforcement drive across various locations in Nashik district.

Action Taken in Malegaon

- Shriram Enterprises, Chandanpuri Shivar, Malegaon: Loose refined soybean oil worth approximately ₹17,27,000 was seized. Action was taken due to suspicious oil quality, the absence of a repacker/manufacturing license, the lack of sales invoices, and suspected adulteration. Food Safety Officers Pratik Bhad and Chetan Pardeshi carried out this operation.

- A-One Taj Bakery, Kali Kuti, Malegaon: Approximately 400 kg of toast (₹1,60,000) was seized. A ‘Stop Business Notice’ was issued due to the business operating without a license, suspicious quality, and production taking place in extremely unhygienic conditions. Food Safety Officers Pratik Bhad and Chetan Pardeshi executed the action.

Action Taken in Adgaon

- Swagatam Sweets, Jatra Hotel Area, Adgaon: 9 kg of cow ghee (₹5,760) was seized. Action was taken due to suspicious quality and suspected adulteration. Food Safety Officers Sanket Yelmame and ... Vaibhav Garde carried out this action.

Action taken in Old Nashik

- Bharat General Stores, Chowk Mandai, Old Nashik: Banned food items worth ₹1,01,726 were seized. A case was registered at the Bhadrakali Police Station under Sections 123, 223, 274, and 275 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 59 of the Food Safety Act. The shop was sealed. Food Safety Officers GM Gaikwad, Avinash Dabhade, Rutuja Navale, and Akshay Khedkar conducted the operation.

Action taken in Upnagar

- Sandy Bakers, Upnagar: Assistant Commissioner (Food Safety) VP Dhavad suspended the shop's license due to violations of the Food Safety Act.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated that such drives would be intensified in the future to ensure that citizens have access to safe and high-quality food. Food business operators have been urged to strictly comply with the Food Safety Act, 2006, and its associated