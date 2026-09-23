Nashik: FDA Seizes Cow Ghee, Turmeric Powder Worth ₹3.01 Lakh From APMC Trader |

Nashik: A special inspection drive for festive food items is being conducted under the guidance of Tukaram Mundhe, Commissioner of the State Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Mangesh Mane, Joint Commissioner (Food).

The initiative aims to ensure that citizens across the state have access to safe, hygienic and high-quality food, while also ensuring effective implementation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, along with its associated rules and regulations.

The drive is being carried out across the state ahead of the upcoming festive season, focusing on various food products. In this context, on September 21, 2024, the following stock was seized from M/s Shri Balaji Fruit Traders (Shop No. 67, APMC, Sharadchandra Market, Peth Road, Panchvati, Nashik):

Vatula brand cow ghee: 75 kg, valued at ₹56,200 Turmeric powder: 900 kg, valued at ₹2,45,700

The total value of the seized stock of both food items is ₹3,01,900.

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The stock of both food items was seized due to suspected violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, concerns regarding substandard quality and possible risks to public health.

The action was carried out by Food Safety Officer Govinda Gaikwad under the guidance of Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane and Assistant Commissioner (Food) Dnyaneshwar Mahale.

If citizens have doubts regarding the quality of food products or notice the sale of adulterated or unsafe food, they should lodge a complaint with the Food and Drug Administration through the online portal https://complaints.mahafda.in.

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During inspections, food samples are tested, necessary documents are verified and appropriate action is taken in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Strict action is being taken against businesses that violate regulations, and the administration is conducting continuous inspections to curb practices that compromise consumer health.

The Food and Drug Administration's inspection and enforcement drive will continue to ensure the availability of safe and high-quality food products for the health and well-being of citizens.