Nashik: FDA Seizes 3,210 Kg Of Soybean Oil Worth ₹5.47 Lakh At Bhagur Mill |

Nashik: As part of a special festive-season drive, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Nashik Division, inspected M/s Pankaj Oil Mill in Bhagur and seized 3,210 kg of refined soybean oil suspected to be of substandard quality. The seized stock is valued at ₹5.47 lakh.

The inspection was conducted on Oct 22 under the guidance of Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, Joint Commissioner Mangesh Mane and Assistant Commissioner (Food) Sandip Devare. Food Safety Officer Pratik Bhad carried out the operation under Devare's supervision.

The seized stock comprised 2,500 kg of loose refined soybean oil and 710 kg of 'Daily Used' brand refined soybean oil, totalling 3,210 kg. The administration conducts regular inspections and takes necessary action to ensure the quality and safety of food products.

A special inspection drive is currently underway to ensure that citizens have access to safe and high-quality food products during the festive season.

Citizens concerned about the quality of food products have been encouraged to lodge complaints through the website, https://complaints.mahafda.in/.

Food business operators have also been urged to comply with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act and obtain the required licences before conducting business.