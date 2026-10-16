Nashik: FDA Seizes 151 Kg Of Cakes, Cupcakes From Ajmeri Bakery, Orders Suspension | AI

Nashik: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched a crackdown on food safety violations in Nashik, seizing 151 kg of allegedly substandard cakes and cupcakes from Ajmeri Bakery in the Bharatnagar area along Wadala Road. The seized food products are valued at ₹37,990. Following the inspection, the FDA issued a notice directing the bakery to immediately suspend its operations after officials detected unhygienic conditions and violations of food safety regulations at the premises.

During the inspection, FDA officials reportedly found deficiencies in maintaining cleanliness and complying with prescribed food safety standards. The inspection also revealed shortcomings related to the necessary licence and the bakery's food production processes, raising concerns over the hygiene and safety of the products being prepared for consumption. Acting on these findings, the authorities seized the stock of cakes and cupcakes and initiated further action against the establishment.

Samples of the seized cakes have been sent to a laboratory for testing to determine whether they meet the prescribed food safety and quality standards. Further action will depend on the laboratory findings and the outcome of the regulatory proceedings.

The immediate suspension notice is intended to address the violations identified during the inspection and ensure compliance with food safety requirements. The action highlights the FDA's efforts to monitor food establishments and prevent the sale of potentially unsafe food products to consumers in Nashik.