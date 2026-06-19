Nashik: FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal Conducts Surprise Raid At Milk Market, Samples Seized

Maharashtra FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal | File Photo

Nashik: As part of ongoing efforts to curb food adulteration in the state, Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal conducted a surprise raid on the Nashik milk market early Friday morning. This unexpected visit caused a stir in the market.

Minister Zirwal visited the milk market in Old Nashik at dawn to personally inspect the processes of milk collection, transportation, and distribution. He interacted with milk vendors and gathered information regarding the city's milk supply. He issued instructions to collect samples of suspicious milk for testing, and several samples were seized.

Under the guidance of Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal, the department is taking strict action against adulteration. This raid has brought relief to milk vendors who comply with regulations while creating an atmosphere of fear among those involved in adulteration.

Minister Zirwal stated, "Continuous action will be taken to curb food and milk adulteration across the entire state, including Nashik. The administration is committed to ensuring that citizens receive pure and high-quality milk."

This raid has raised hopes among Nashik residents of receiving pure milk, and there is an expectation that strict action will be taken against those involved in adulteration.