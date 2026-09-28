 Nashik: FDA Imposes ₹25 Lakh Fine On Four Contractors Over Food Safety Violations
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: FDA Imposes ₹25 Lakh Fine On Four Contractors Over Food Safety Violations

Nashik: FDA Imposes ₹25 Lakh Fine On Four Contractors Over Food Safety Violations

According to the FDA press note, fines of ₹2,28,800, ₹2,98,600, ₹9,93,800 and ₹9,80,380 were imposed on the four establishments. The total penalty amounts to ₹25,01,580. The action was taken over violations of food safety and hygiene regulations

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, September 28, 2026, 04:50 PM IST
Nashik: FDA Imposes ₹25 Lakh Fine On Four Contractors Over Food Safety Violations
Nashik: FDA Imposes ₹25 Lakh Fine On Four Contractors Over Food Safety Violations |

Nashik: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Nashik Division, has imposed fines totalling approximately ₹25 lakh on four contractors/establishments following enforcement action carried out on September 23.

According to the press note issued by the FDA, the fines imposed on the four contractors/establishments are ₹2,28,800, ₹2,98,600, ₹9,93,800 and ₹9,80,380, respectively. The total amount of the fines is ₹25,01,580.

The action was taken over violations of food safety and hygiene regulations.

Read Also
Nashik: High-Level Task Force To Hold Interaction On Recruitment Exam Reforms
Nashik: High-Level Task Force To Hold Interaction On Recruitment Exam Reforms

The FDA has appealed to citizens to register complaints related to food safety through its website, complaints.mahafda.in.

As stated in the official press note, all establishments and persons involved in the food business must strictly comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the regulations framed under it.

The administration has clarified that strict action will be taken if any violations of food safety regulations are found.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source