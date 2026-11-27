Nashik: Farmers Should Embrace Technology & Prioritise Allied Agricultural Businesses, Says Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne | Sourced

Nashik: Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne has urged farmers to integrate modern technology into farming practices and prioritise allied agricultural businesses to improve productivity and strengthen their financial stability.

Inaugurating the 19th International Agrithon 2026 exhibition at Madsangavi near Nashik on Wednesday, Bharne said changing climatic conditions and drought-like situations were posing serious challenges to agriculture.

He said the state government stood firmly behind farmers and was extending the necessary assistance to help them overcome these difficulties.

He stressed the importance of scientific crop planning, water conservation, judicious use of water and sustainable farming practices. He encouraged farmers to adopt innovative techniques to reduce production costs and explore alternative sources of income through activities such as animal husbandry and dairy farming.

The Minister said Agrithon 2026 would serve as an important platform for farmers, agricultural entrepreneurs and researchers to explore technological innovations, research and emerging opportunities in the agricultural sector.

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During his visit, Bharne inspected various stalls showcasing advanced agricultural machinery, equipment, farming technologies and products. MLA Saroj Ahire highlighted the exhibition's role in familiarising farmers with modern agricultural practices and new opportunities.

On the occasion, the Minister presented special Agrithon honours to Shriram Dhokare (Drakshmaharshi), Shakuntala Wagh (Karmayogini), Nagraj Deore (Dugdhmaharshi) and Bapusaheb Pingle (Krushi Udyog Ratna) in recognition of their contributions to the agricultural sector.