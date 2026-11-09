Nashik: Farmer’s Daughter From Shivdi Village Becomes Pune Metro Train Operator |

Nashik: Tejashree Roshan Shinde, a farmer's daughter from Shivdi village in Niphad taluka, has made her mark as a train operator with Pune Metro. Through perseverance, dedication and self-confidence, she overcame challenges to achieve this milestone, bringing pride to her village and the region.

Coming from a farming family with limited financial resources, Tejashree pursued her ambitions despite several difficulties. She continued her education and worked towards her goal with determination. She has now earned the opportunity to operate metro trains in Pune.

The responsibility of a metro train operator goes beyond driving a train. It requires technical expertise, concentration, discipline, time management and a commitment to passenger safety. Shinde's achievement in taking on this responsibility is particularly significant given her rural background.

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Her success also sends an encouraging message to girls from rural areas to pursue their ambitions and explore opportunities in different professional fields. Her journey highlights the importance of education, equal opportunities and family support in helping girls establish careers based on their abilities.

Shinde's journey from a farming family in a small village to the driver's cabin of Pune Metro has become a source of pride for her family and the local community.

Family members, relatives, villagers and residents of surrounding areas have congratulated Shinde on her achievement and praised her determination and hard work.