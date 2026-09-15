Nashik: Fake WhatsApp Account Created Using Collector Ayush Prasad’s Name & Photo |

Nashik: A fake WhatsApp Business account has reportedly been created by an unidentified person by misusing the name, official designation and photograph of Nashik District Collector and District Magistrate Ayush Prasad. The fake account is being used to send messages to citizens and attempt to establish contact with them.

The account uses the name ‘Ayush Prasad’ along with the photograph of the Nashik District Collector. It is displayed as a ‘Business Account’ and operates through a Thailand-based number. Messages such as “Hello… How are you doing… Where are you at the moment?” have reportedly been sent from the number in an apparent attempt to initiate conversations with recipients.

In view of the incident, citizens across Nashik district have been urged not to respond to any messages, calls or other forms of communication received from the said number. They have also been cautioned against sharing personal information, documents, OTPs, bank account details or any information related to financial transactions.

The District Collector’s Office has clarified that the account created in the name of Ayush Prasad is not an official account. Citizens have therefore been advised to remain alert and exercise caution when receiving messages claiming to be from the District Collector or district administration.

Citizens have further been urged not to take any action based on suspicious messages received through social media platforms or messaging applications without first verifying their authenticity. Any suspicious communication should be reported to the concerned authorities, the District Collector’s Office said.