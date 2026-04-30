Nashik: Fake Signature Of Kumbh Mela Commissioner Used In ₹70 Crore Contract, Fraud Exposed By Spelling Mistake |

Nashik: A shocking case has come to light where fake work commencement orders worth approximately ₹70 crore were prepared using the forged signature of Kumbh Mela Commissioner for Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha and Divisional Commissioner of Nashik, Dr Praveen Gedam. A case has been registered against an unknown person at the Nashik Road Police Station.



According to information received, development works worth around ₹35,000 crore have been proposed for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. An unidentified fraudster created fake work orders for two projects worth ₹35 crore each using Dr Gedam’s forged signature. The fraud was exposed when a person named Neelkanth Shewale presented the document, and upon verification, Dr Gedam realised that the signature was not his.



The work order shown by Shewale mentioned the implementation of a CCTV surveillance system and the provision of an AI-based security system. The fraud was detected due to a spelling mistake in the signature.



Following a complaint filed by Dr Gedam’s personal assistant, Vijay Sonawane, a case has been registered against an unknown individual at Nashik Road Police Station.



Shewale stated that the letter was given to him by Gajanan Patil, a leader of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana from Nanded. The document mentioned work orders in the name of Abhishek Sanjay Zhare, Founder-Director of Innovative AI Automation Solution Agency.



Suspicion arose regarding the authenticity of the letter, prompting Shewale to approach the Divisional Commissioner’s office. Assistant Research Officer Yogesh Somvanshi found the documents suspicious and presented them to Dr Gedam. The spelling error in the signature revealed the fraud, following which a case was registered.