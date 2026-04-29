Nashik: 20-Year-Old Youth Dies After Ingesting Bathing Soap In Indiranagar; Entire Area In Mourning | Sourced

Nashik: A deeply distressing incident has come to light from the Indiranagar locality of Nashik, where a 20-year-old youth died after ingesting a bar of bathing soap, leaving the neighbourhood in shock and grief.

The deceased has been identified as Atharva Dwivedi, and the incident has cast a pall of gloom over the entire area.

According to reports, Atharva was a “special child” with special needs. While he was alone at home, he reportedly consumed a bar of bathing soap. Soon after ingesting it, he began experiencing severe physical distress, and his condition deteriorated rapidly. His family members, upon noticing his condition, immediately rushed him to a hospital for treatment.

At the hospital, medical staff were reportedly stunned upon learning the cause of his condition. Despite intensive efforts by doctors to save him, Atharva succumbed during treatment. Preliminary indications suggest that toxic chemical components in the soap may have led to fatal complications in the body.

Since Atharva had special needs, it is believed he was unable to distinguish between edible and non-edible substances, and may have consumed the soap unintentionally due to this limitation. The tragic incident has left the Dwivedi family devastated and overwhelmed with grief.

In connection with the incident, an accidental death case has been registered at Indiranagar Police Station in Nashik. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the report. Police are conducting further investigation into the matter.