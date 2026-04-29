Nashik: District Administration’s Effective Planning Ensures Clean, Regular Water Supply Amid Scarcity | File Photo

Nashik: Keeping in view the prevailing water scarcity across the district, the administration has undertaken comprehensive and multi-level planning to ensure a clean, safe, and regular water supply to citizens. As part of these efforts, water supply through tankers has been initiated in drought-affected villages, with strict monitoring and coordinated implementation underway.

Nashik district currently has 7 major and 19 medium water projects, with overall water storage at 41.61%. The Gangapur dam group, a key source for Nashik city, stands at 54.35% storage.

To address the shortage, tanker water supply is being provided across 68 villages and 167 hamlets, covering a total of 232 habitations. As many as 75 tankers have been deployed, collectively making an average of 149 trips daily. Additionally, 23 wells have been acquired to support tanker operations. Through these measures, drinking water is being supplied to approximately 1,35,566 citizens.

In the taluka-wise distribution, Yeola taluka accounts for the highest number of affected areas, with water supply reaching 83 hamlets through 33 tankers making 55 trips. Malegaon taluka covers 37 hamlets with 10 tankers making 19 trips, while Igatpuri taluka serves 42 hamlets through 14 tankers making 30 trips. In Chandwad, 11 hamlets are being supplied water by 5 tankers making 11 trips. Peth taluka has 5 hamlets receiving water through 4 tankers, making 8 trips, and Sinnar taluka covers 40 hamlets with 6 tankers, making 20 trips.

The administration’s planning includes tanker allocation based on population and water requirements, scheduled tanker trips for efficient distribution, and regular monitoring of water quality. There is close coordination between the district administration, gram panchayats, and the water resources department, while preventive measures are being planned in advance depending on the severity of the situation.

Officials have reiterated their commitment to ensuring that no citizen faces water shortages under any circumstances. Additional tankers, well recharge initiatives, and water conservation measures are being implemented as required.

District Collector Ayush Prasad has appealed to citizens to use water judiciously and to immediately contact local authorities in case of any difficulties.