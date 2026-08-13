Nashik: Fake Currency Printing Racket Busted In Trimbakeshwar; Five Arrested | FP Photo - Representative

Nashik: In a major breakthrough, police have busted an alleged counterfeit currency printing operation being run from a bungalow in Talegaon village of Trimbakeshwar taluka in Nashik district. The operation was uncovered during a joint action by the Nashik Rural Police and Nashik City Police.

According to preliminary information, the accused had allegedly set up a complete facility for printing and preparing counterfeit Indian currency notes inside the bungalow. Police seized counterfeit notes worth lakhs of rupees, along with equipment and raw materials allegedly being used in the printing process.

Five accused arrested

The joint police operation resulted in the arrest of five persons allegedly linked to the counterfeit currency racket. Investigators are now questioning the accused to determine their individual roles, the duration for which the operation had been functioning and whether other persons were involved.

Police are also investigating the source of the printing equipment, paper and other materials seized from the premises. The probe is expected to establish where the counterfeit notes were intended to be circulated and whether the gang had already succeeded in putting fake currency into circulation.

Printing setup found inside bungalow

The discovery of the operation inside a residential bungalow has raised concerns among investigators. Rather than merely storing counterfeit currency, the premises allegedly contained material and equipment required for printing counterfeit notes, indicating that the accused may have been operating an organised setup.

The seized material is being examined by the police as part of the investigation. The authorities are expected to verify the quality, denominations and quantity of the counterfeit currency recovered from the spot.

Joint operation by city and rural police

The action is significant because it involved coordination between Nashik Rural Police and Nashik City Police. Following the raid, the seized counterfeit currency and printing-related material were taken into police custody for further examination.

Investigators are now focusing on the network behind the racket, including the possible supply chain for raw materials, distribution channels and the identities of people who may have received or circulated the fake notes.

Investigation underway

The five arrested accused are being questioned, and further arrests cannot be ruled out if their interrogation reveals the involvement of additional persons.

Police are also likely to investigate whether the counterfeit notes were circulated in Nashik city, rural areas, Trimbakeshwar or other parts of Maharashtra. Details regarding the exact amount and denominations of counterfeit currency recovered, the identity of the accused and the specific sections of law invoked are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

The seizure of both large quantities of counterfeit currency and the machinery/material allegedly used to manufacture it makes this a significant counterfeit-currency case in the Nashik region.