Nashik: Fake Caste Certificate Case Returns To Haunt Igatpuri; BJP Corporator Kiran Binnar Faces Disqualification | AI

Nashik: Shocking and sensational details have emerged regarding the caste certificate of Kiran Laxman Binnar, the incumbent BJP Corporator of the Igatpuri Municipal Council. The Caste Verification Committee has concluded that Corporator Binnar’s caste certificate is bogus, a decision that has caused a massive stir in Igatpuri’s political circles. This ruling has jeopardised Binnar’s position as a Corporator, and reliable reports indicate that the administrative process to annul his membership has already commenced.

According to detailed information, Kiran Binnar had attached a caste certificate issued in 2018 to the nomination papers he submitted for the Igatpuri Municipal Council election. However, suspicious aspects came to light when Right to Information (RTI) activists Suraj Sharma and Dnyaneshwar Pasalkar pursued the matter. A subsequent in-depth inquiry revealed that there was no official record of this certificate in government archives. Shockingly, the investigation disclosed that the 'Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra' (Citizen Service Centre), from which the certificate was allegedly obtained, does not actually exist.

The revenue administration took serious note of the issue following persistent follow-ups by the RTI activists. Thorough inquiries were conducted on two separate occasions by the Talathi, the Circle Officer, and the Police Vigilance Team. After a rigorous examination of all available documents and evidence, the Igatpuri Tehsil office submitted a detailed report to senior officials. Subsequently, the Sub-Divisional Officer's office verified the matter objectively within the legal framework and forwarded the report to the Caste Scrutiny Committee for further action.

Speaking on the issue, Right to Information (RTI) activist Dnyaneshwar Pasalkar stated, "The Caste Scrutiny Committee has issued a clear order declaring the concerned caste certificate to be bogus and forged. Therefore, the Returning Officer should immediately cancel the concerned corporator's membership without any delay, as such action is essential to uphold the rule of law." Meanwhile, another activist, Suraj Sharma, demanded strict and immediate criminal action against those responsible, emphasising that getting elected based on forged documents within a democratic process is a matter of grave concern.

Following the Caste Scrutiny Committee's final decision, the administration has expedited the process to cancel Kiran Binnar's corporatorship. This decision has sparked intense discussion across the Igatpuri, Nashik, and Trimbakeshwar areas, causing the political atmosphere to heat up significantly. Notably, a major racket involving forged caste certificates had previously been exposed in Igatpuri in 2019. At that time, the administration had registered a criminal case against the then-operator of the 'Setu Kendra' (Citizen Facilitation Centre), a matter that remains pending in court. With a similar incident coming to light again, local citizens have expressed strong outrage, and the entire district is keenly watching the subsequent administrative and legal developments in this case.