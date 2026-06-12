Nashik: Adv. Ujjwal Nikam Appointed Special Public Prosecutor In High-Profile Ashok Kharat | X

Nashik: The responsibility of handling the legal battle in the Ashok Kharat case, which created a stir across the state, has been entrusted to renowned jurist Adv. Ujjwal Nikam.



Kharat, a self-styled godman, allegedly exploited women sexually in the name of superstition and occult practices, sending shockwaves across Maharashtra. It is alleged that he used fear of supernatural powers, administered sedatives, and gave narcotic substances through sweets or water offered as prasad to sexually exploit women.



Investigations have reportedly revealed that Kharat, who had built a strong image around himself, deceived several women and accumulated large amounts of benami property. Considering the high-profile nature of the case, the state government has officially appointed Adv. Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor to represent the government’s side in court.



Adv. Nikam, known for securing convictions and death sentences in several high-profile criminal cases, will now lead the prosecution in this matter. His appointment has created anxiety among political leaders and administrative officials linked to the case, as the proceedings are expected to receive close scrutiny.