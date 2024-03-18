Nashik: Expansion Of Notary Services; Over 1500 Lawyers Appointed In District

The Central Law and Justice Department has undertaken measures to expedite notary proceedings, aiming to streamline court cases and resolve pending claims promptly. As part of this initiative, a total of 14,648 advocates from Maharashtra, including over 1,500 lawyers from Nashik district, have been granted notary rights after the finalization of long-pending applications. This step is expected to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of notary services.

In Nashik city alone, 135 lawyers have been granted notary rights, signaling an expansion of legal services in the region. To formalize their appointment, the concerned advocates are required to pay the necessary license fee through the website www.bharatkosh.gov.in, along with submitting essential documents such as educational certificates, enrollment credentials, and Aadhaar cards. Once appointed, these lawyers will wield notary powers for a duration of five years.

This surge in notary appointments is anticipated to alleviate the burden on legal practitioners and enhance accessibility for common citizens seeking notarial services. Previously, Nashik city had a modest complement of 250-300 notary lawyers, underscoring the significance of this recent expansion.