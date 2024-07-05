Nashik: Exciting Start of City to Pandharpur Cycle Wari |

Ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi, the Pandharpur Cycle Wari is organised every year by the Nashik Cyclist Foundation under the guidance of founder Harish Baijal. This year marks the 12th year of the Wari, with 300 cyclists participating, including 40 women. After covering a distance of 160 km on Friday, arrangements for a stay at Ahilyanagar have been made by resident Karimbhai of Handekari Lawns.



On Friday, the Nashik to Pandharpur Environmental Conservation Cycle Wari began in a pleasant atmosphere from Hutatma Anant Kanhere Maidan at exactly 6am. Cyclists gathered at 5:30am. Distinguished guests such as Adv Nitin Thackeray, General Secretary of MVP, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Nashik Prashant Bachhav, Dwarka Dokhe, Joint Director of Maharashtra Police Academy Nashik Sanjay Barkund, and others were present.

Chariot to accompany cyclists to Pandharpur

Nashik Cyclists Foundation welcomed the dignitaries and all the cyclists with roses. A magnificent Vitthal idol was embodied in an open jeep. This chariot will accompany the cyclists to Pandharpur, boosting their enthusiasm throughout the journey.



After paying tributes to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Nashik Road, they proceeded to Sinnar. Here, they were welcomed, and tea was arranged by the Mitramela family. After crossing the Ghat of Sinnar, a grand welcome was given by the Sinnar Cyclist Group at Hotel Vithu Mauli. At the time, MP Rajabhau Waje was specially present to greet the cyclists. He wished everyone a safe cycle ride and appreciated the Nashik cyclists for organising this ride with a social message to make the country drug-free.



Cyclists then left for Nandur Shingote with positive energy. A hydration team, medical facility, cycle technician team, and backup team are accompanying this Wari.