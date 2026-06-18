Nashik: Environmentalists Stage Strong Protest Against Tapovan Tree Felling; June 19 Decision In Focus | Sourced

Nashik: Environmentalists, social activists, and citizens gathered at Tapovan on Wednesday afternoon (June 17) to stage a vigorous protest against the proposed decision to fell trees in the area. The surroundings reverberated with slogans of "Save Trees" (Vriksha Bachao). An atmosphere of concern prevails in the city as a crucial decision regarding the tree felling in Tapovan is set to be announced on June 19. Citizens have resolved to launch a state-wide public movement to protect the natural existence of Tapovan.

During a meeting organised by the 'Tapovan Bachao Andolan, Nashik' (Save Tapovan Movement), loud slogans were raised against the tree-felling plan. It was decided to launch a massive public awareness campaign to inform citizens about the ecological significance of the Tapovan area. Attendees emphasised that Tapovan is not merely a lush green zone but is vital for the city's environmental balance and air quality.

To further strengthen public opinion against the tree felling, it was decided to form a human chain in the Tapovan area. Citizens, students, social organisations, and environmental activists have been urged to participate in this initiative in large numbers.

The meeting was attended by Raju Desale, Talha Shaikh, Amit Kulkarni, Nikita Jangid, Prajakta Kapadne, Shubham Sonawane, Manoj Sathe, Nagesh Dhurve, Nikhil Lonari, Radha Shelar, Monica Page, Apurva, and others.

Citizens have expressed their determination to continue the struggle to protect Tapovan's natural existence and green heritage. All eyes are now fixed on the decision due on June 19, and preparations to launch a widespread public movement to save Tapovan are already underway.