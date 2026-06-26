Nashik: Entrepreneurs’ Issues To Get Top Priority, Says Collector Ayush Prasad | Sourced

Nashik: District Collector Ayush Prasad has assured that resolving the problems faced by entrepreneurs will be the highest priority of the District Industry Mitra Committee. He said the administration is committed to addressing issues faced by industries across industrial estates.



Speaking at a meeting of the District Industry Mitra Committee held at the Collectorate, Prasad urged entrepreneurs to make greater use of the Aaple Sarkar portal for approvals, certificates, and grievance redressal. He directed all concerned departments to ensure that entrepreneurs are not subjected to unnecessary delays or harassment and to extend maximum support for industrial growth within the legal framework.



The meeting was attended by Zilla Parishad CEO Omkar Pawar, District Industries Centre General Manager Chetan Patil, MIDC Regional Officer Deepak Patil, Deputy CEO Varsha Fadol, MSEDCL Superintending Engineer Thorat, Lead Bank Manager Bhiva Lavhate, NIMA President Ashish Nahar, and representatives of various industrial associations.



The Collector also announced that ₹10 crore will be earmarked for transformers to help address power-related issues in industrial areas. He further directed that similar meetings be held at the taluka level and said a separate review meeting with the power distribution company would be convened to resolve electricity-related concerns.



During the meeting, entrepreneurs raised issues related to electricity supply, roads, drainage, and security, while also offering suggestions for improving industrial infrastructure and support services.