Nashik: Ensure Eco-Friendly Solid Waste Management For Simhastha Kumbh, Says Minister Pankaja Munde |

Nashik: The Simhastha Kumbh Mela will be held in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar next year, attracting a large number of devotees from across the country and abroad. Against this backdrop, necessary measures should be taken to ensure environmental protection, cleanliness and effective solid waste management, said Environment and Climate Change, Animal Husbandry Minister Pankaja Munde.



A meeting on sewage and solid waste management in view of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela was held at the Nashik Municipal Corporation on Wednesday morning. Munde was speaking at the meeting. Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke, Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, Standing Committee Chairman Machhindra Sanap, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board Member Secretary Rahul Rekhawar, Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, Additional Municipal Commissioner Amit Ranjan, Divisional Deputy Commissioner Vitthal Sonawane, MIDC Regional Officer Deepak Patil and Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council Chief Officer Govind Jadhav, among others, were present.



Munde said public awareness regarding river pollution has been increasing and its positive impact is now visible. Citizens are increasingly coming forward for environmental conservation. With preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela underway, steps must be taken to ensure that the Godavari, Nandini and other rivers remain clean, pollution-free and flowing throughout the year. Detailed planning for sewage management should be undertaken, and no sewage should be allowed to enter riverbeds directly. Work on sewage treatment and water purification plants should be expedited. While increasing the capacity of these projects, modern technology should also be adopted.

Plans should be made for the reuse of treated water. All these works must be completed within the stipulated time, she said. Munde also stressed the need to increase public participation in environmental conservation and to plan well in advance for adequate toilet facilities for devotees. Since the volume of solid waste is likely to increase considerably during the Kumbh Mela, preparations for its management should begin immediately. The Environment Department would extend necessary assistance, she added.



Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh briefed the meeting about the measures being undertaken for river cleanliness through the Kumbh Mela Development Authority. He said sewage treatment projects are currently underway in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar in preparation for the Kumbh Mela, and plans have been made to complete all the projects on time. Cleanliness drives are also being conducted along the Godavari and its tributaries with the participation of citizens, receiving a good response from the public.



Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri provided detailed information about the sewage management initiatives being undertaken by the Nashik Municipal Corporation.