Nashik: 5.29 Lakh Saplings Planted Across District On Independence Day, District’s Van Mahotsav Plantation Crosses 16.50 Lakh

Nashik: 5.29 Lakh Saplings Planted Across District On Independence Day | Sourced

Nashik: Nashik district witnessed a massive tree plantation drive on Independence Day under the ‘Harit Maharashtra Abhiyan’ and ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiatives. As many as 5.29 lakh saplings were planted in a single day across the district with the participation of government departments, local bodies, voluntary organisations, students and citizens. The campaign was implemented with the objective of increasing green cover and promoting environmental conservation through public participation.



The district-level plantation drive was inaugurated by Water Resources, Disaster Management and Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan by planting a sapling at the Divisional Commissioner’s Office in Nashik on Independence Day. MLC Gokul Gite, Mayor Himgauri Adke, Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Special Inspector General of Police Sanjay Ainapure, Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Collector Ayush Prasad, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, Superintendent of Police Dr D.S. Swami and Chief Conservator of Forests Gajendra Hire, among other senior officials, were present.



Under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, dignitaries and heads of various government departments also participated in tree plantation activities. The initiative sought to spread awareness about environmental conservation, increasing green cover and the need to protect and nurture trees, while encouraging greater public participation in environmental protection.



5.29 lakh saplings planted

The plantation drive was conducted through the coordinated efforts of government departments, the Zilla Parishad, Block Development Officers, the Municipal Corporation, municipalities, the Agriculture Department, Forest Department, Social Forestry Department, voluntary organisations, students and citizens.



Strong response to online registration

The plantation activities were also recorded on various online platforms. Nearly 1.78 lakh trees were registered on the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ portal, around 5.48 lakh on the ‘Amrit Vriksh’ app and approximately 6.5 lakh on the Forest Portal.



16.50 lakh trees planted under Harit Maharashtra

Through coordinated efforts by government agencies and active participation from citizens, Nashik district has achieved a significant milestone of nearly 16.50 lakh trees planted during the Van Mahotsav period under the Harit Maharashtra campaign. The large-scale initiative is expected to contribute to increasing green cover and promoting sustainable environmental conservation in the district.