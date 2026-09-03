Nashik: Engineers Must Develop Curiosity, Problem-Solving Skills And Scientific Mindset, Says Vivek Sawant |

Nashik: To become a successful engineer, it is essential to cultivate a clear goal, curiosity, perseverance, observational skills, a scientific mindset and problem-solving abilities, renowned educationist, technologist and MKCL co-founder Vivek Sawant said. He stated that engineers should not limit themselves to textbooks but should instead understand real-life problems and devise scientific and technical solutions for them.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the Student Induction Programme and a special parents' meet organised by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj’s KBT College of Engineering at Karmaveer Raosaheb Thorat Hall on Tuesday (Sep 1). MVP General Secretary Adv Nitin Thakare, Education Officer Dr DD Lokhande and Principal Dr SR Devane were present on the dais.

Sawant noted that no system or technology is ever truly perfect; therefore, students should develop the habit of thinking about optimisation, innovation and continuous improvement. He also emphasised that technology should be utilised to make human life easier, safer and more eco-friendly.

Principal Dr S R Devane delivered the introductory address at the beginning of the programme. He urged students to make the most of their four years in engineering and stay informed about rapidly evolving technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI). He conveyed the message that these four years at the college would shape the direction of their next 40 years.

Heads of departments, faculty members and non-teaching staff, newly admitted students and parents attended the event in large numbers.