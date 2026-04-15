Nashik: Eknath Shinde Visited Ashok Kharat On Deepak Kesarkar’s Insistence, Says Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil | X - @RVikhePatil

Nashik: State Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Wednesday clarified during an interaction with the media that former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had visited Ashok Kharat at the Ishaneshwar Sansthan at the insistence of the then minister Deepak Kesarkar.

Vikhe-Patil stated that Eknath Shinde had no prior knowledge about Ashok Kharat.

“He simply told me that we had to visit a place. Had he known anything about Ashok Kharat, would he have gone there?” Vikhe-Patil questioned.

The minister further said that the first police case in the Kharat matter was registered by them, which led to the issue coming to light. He said several women had fallen victim to Ashok Kharat’s influence. Regarding the allegations made by Anjali Damania, he said the truth would emerge through the ongoing investigation.

He added that some people in Shirdi had been misled into believing that a person from their own region was a divine incarnation. However, he said the public should not be blamed for this.

'Action Must Be Taken, No Matter How Powerful the Accused'

Speaking on the Samata Cooperative Society case, Vikhe-Patil said statements had already been recorded. He alleged that Ashok Kharat himself used to open and operate the accounts. Several women had allegedly been deceived.

He emphasised that there is a difference between mistakes committed out of ignorance and knowingly being involved. “From now on, if someone comes claiming to predict the future, we must first examine their future,” he remarked.

He further added that new revelations are emerging every day, and strict action must be taken against all those found guilty, regardless of how influential or senior their position may be.