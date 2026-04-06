Nashik: ED Registers Money Laundering Case Against Ashok Kharat; Probe Intensifies | File Pic

Nashik: The troubles of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who is already facing serious allegations, including the sexual exploitation of several women, land grabbing, and financial irregularities, have now deepened further. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stepped into the case and has registered a money laundering case against him.



The registration of the money laundering case is expected to significantly increase Kharat’s legal troubles. During his visit to Nashik on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that the matter would be investigated by the ED, and the very next day, this was reflected in action.



Serious allegations against Ashok Kharat include not only rape charges but also accusations of fraudulently amassing properties worth crores of rupees. Based on the information provided by the Nashik Police, the ED has now begun its probe to trace the roots of the alleged financial misconduct.



All crucial documents collected by the police have been taken into ED custody. A detailed investigation will now be carried out to determine how Kharat built such a vast financial empire. Recent reports indicate that investigators are also examining multiple bank accounts, land transactions, and large-scale money movements linked to him.



Regarding the Ashok Kharat case, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said: “The SIT is conducting a thorough investigation into the Ashok Kharat case. It cannot be disclosed on a day-to-day basis. A detailed probe will be carried out into all his dealings and transactions. The ED has taken cognisance of the matter, and therefore an ED investigation will also be conducted".