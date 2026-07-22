Nashik: EC Orders Probe Into Alleged Cash-for-Votes In Legislative Council Election | PTI

Nashik: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered an inquiry into allegations of cash distribution and financial irregularities during the Nashik Local Authorities' Constituency Legislative Council election. Acting on the Commission's directions, District Collector and District Election Officer Ayush Prasad has instructed the concerned authorities to conduct a detailed investigation and submit an urgent report.

Independent candidate Gokul Gite had defeated Mahayuti-backed candidate Narendra Darade despite the ruling alliance enjoying a numerical advantage in the electoral college. Before the election, there were reported efforts to persuade Gite to withdraw or support the Mahayuti candidate, but he eventually secured victory with the highest margin.

Following the election, allegations surfaced regarding financial transactions and distribution of money to voters. The Election Commission has now taken serious note of these complaints and directed that every allegation mentioned in the complaint be thoroughly examined.

The contest between Gokul Gite and Narendra Darade had drawn significant political attention. After the results, MLA Kishor Darade had reportedly made public remarks suggesting that money had changed hands during the election, adding to the controversy.

What will the inquiry examine?

The investigation is expected to focus on allegations that money was distributed to voters during the election. Authorities are likely to examine whether payments were made, who allegedly received them, and the amount involved, based on the complaints submitted.

Complainant Sanjay Kale has demanded that criminal cases be registered against those found responsible and that they be permanently disqualified if the allegations are proven. The Commission's intervention has intensified political discussion in Nashik, with the issue likely to increase tensions between the BJP and Shiv Sena.