Nashik: Dussehra Property Sales Cross ₹125 Crore As Homebuyers Make Over 100 Bookings | AI Representational Image

Nashik: On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami (Dussehra), Nashik residents chose to purchase homes, providing a significant boost to the real estate sector. Gaurav Thakkar, President of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) Nashik Metro, said that during the nine days of Navratri and Dussehra, the city witnessed over 100 new property bookings, more than 55 housewarming ceremonies (griha pravesh) and a total turnover exceeding ₹125 crore. An estimated 300 to 350 flats were sold throughout the day, creating enthusiasm among developers following the positive response from customers.

As Dussehra is considered one of the most auspicious occasions (saade-teen muhurats) in the Hindu calendar, markets witnessed heavy footfall as people purchased various items. There was high demand for two-wheelers, four-wheelers, electronics, clothing, puja materials and flowers. From the eve of Vijayadashami, markets, particularly those selling textiles and flowers, were bustling with activity. Attractive offers from businesses drew large crowds to shops from early morning. With families arriving together to shop, the markets witnessed brisk activity, generating business worth several crore and bringing satisfaction to the trading community.

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The real estate sector, in particular, experienced a surge in activity on the auspicious day. Many families performed housewarming ceremonies in their new homes, while others booked flats and row houses. There had been a steady stream of enquiries from prospective homebuyers about new properties over the past few days. The conversion of enquiries into actual bookings on Dussehra has created positive sentiment among real estate developers.

Buyers showed a preference for two-bedroom, hall and kitchen (2BHK) flats priced up to ₹35 lakh and one-bedroom, hall and kitchen (1BHK) flats priced up to ₹25 lakh. Every year, apart from Nashik residents, people from Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar also choose to invest in property in the city. However, Sunil Gawade, President of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), noted that the threat of drought has had some impact on home buying this year.

Thakkar said, "There is an atmosphere of great enthusiasm in Nashik's real estate sector on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami (Dussehra). Over the nine days of Navratri and today, on Dussehra, the city has witnessed more than 100 new bookings, over 55 housewarming ceremonies (griha pravesh) and a turnover exceeding ₹125 crore. This overwhelming response from customers reflects their firm confidence in Nashik's housing sector and the city's ongoing development."