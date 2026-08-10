Nashik: Duronto Express Window Shattered In Stone-Pelting Near Igatpuri, RPF Arrests Suspect |

Nashik: An incident involving stone-pelting at the Nagpur–Mumbai Duronto Express in the Igatpuri–Kasara Ghat section has come to light. The incident resulted in the shattering of a windowpane in the train's A-1 coach. Taking serious note of this act, which endangered passenger safety, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested a suspect.

On Monday (August 10) at approximately 6:35 AM, the RPF received information regarding stone-pelting at Train No. 12290 Up Duronto Express. The incident occurred near kilometre marker 135/217 on the Igatpuri–TGR 1 railway line.

The on-duty TTE reported that the stone-pelting had shattered the windowpane near Berth No. 5 in the A-1 coach. Upon receiving the information, an RPF team rushed to the scene and launched a search operation in the area.

Meanwhile, a suspect was spotted on a road within the hilly, forested terrain, approximately 500 meters from the incident site. During questioning, he identified himself as Sanjay Tatu Sonawane (age 43, resident of Chimanwadi, Siddharthnagar, Igatpuri). The RPF stated that during interrogation, he confessed to pelting stones at the Mumbai-bound train.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 153 and 147 of the Railways Act. RPF records reveal that a case had previously been registered against the accused in 2023 under Section 153 of the Railways Act.

Following a medical examination, the accused was produced before the Igatpuri court. The court has remanded him to judicial custody until August 24, 2026. Further investigation into the matter is being conducted by ASI S. of the RPF Post, Igatpuri. B. Tidke is doing it.