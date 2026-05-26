Nashik: Drunk Driver Plunges Car Into Godavari Riverbed In Panchavati; Major Disaster Averted | Sourced

Nashik: A thrilling and alarming incident unfolded in the Panchavati area of Nashik. A driver, under the influence of alcohol, drove his four-wheeler directly into the deep riverbed of the Godavari River. Fortunately, there was no loss of life in this accident; however, the vehicle sustained extensive damage.

The incident occurred on March 26 (Tuesday). The driver, who was heavily intoxicated, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge straight into the riverbed. Citizens residing nearby and local administrative officials immediately rushed to the scene. A crane was utilised to retrieve the vehicle from the water.

The incident took place in the riverbed of the Godavari River, in the area situated below the Tokuteshwar Temple. This area typically witnesses constant movement of devotees and citizens. Fortunately, no one was present at the exact spot at the time of the accident. The driver, realising the water level, attempted to bring the vehicle to a halt, thereby averting a major disaster. However, the vehicle was completely wrecked.

A video of the incident has gone viral across social media platforms, with netizens expressing strong condemnation regarding the negligence of the driver who was driving under the influence.

The police have registered a case against the driver for driving while intoxicated, and further investigations are underway. The Nashik Police have appealed to citizens to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol and to report such drivers to the police authorities.

This incident has once again sparked a discussion regarding safety protocols and traffic management along the banks of the Godavari River. Against the backdrop of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, there are growing demands for stricter safety measures to be implemented along the riverbanks.