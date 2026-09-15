Nashik: DRI Seizes 362 Tonnes Of Pakistani-Origin Dry Dates From 13 Containers | AI

Nashik: In a major operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted 13 containers carrying more than 362 metric tonnes of dry dates at a Container Freight Station (CFS) in Ambad, Nashik. The consignment, valued at approximately ₹3 crore, was allegedly being imported into India after concealing its Pakistani origin and declaring the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the country of origin.

According to the preliminary investigation, the consignment originated in Karachi, Pakistan, and was subsequently routed through Jebel Ali Port in the UAE before being sent to India. The DRI investigation reportedly found discrepancies in the shipping and container records, indicating that the goods were originally of Pakistani origin. The consignment was intercepted based on specific intelligence inputs and was examined by DRI officials at the Nashik facility.

The action was carried out as part of ‘Operation Deep Manifest’, aimed at detecting attempts to circumvent restrictions on the import of Pakistani-origin goods. Following the Government of India’s restrictions on imports from Pakistan, authorities have been closely monitoring consignments suspected of being routed through third countries. The DRI is now investigating the importer, intermediaries and other persons or entities allegedly involved in the transaction. Further action will depend on the findings of the detailed investigation.