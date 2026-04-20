Nashik: Dr Vishal Pawar Appointed IMA President, Vows New Initiatives For Medical Fraternity | Sourced



Nashik: Dr Vishal Pawar, the newly appointed President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Nashik branch, has expressed his commitment to implementing various initiatives for both the medical fraternity and society over the coming year. He was speaking after assuming charge as President. He also emphasised that these initiatives would prioritise both physical and mental health.



The newly elected office bearers of the IMA Nashik branch recently took charge at a formal ceremony. Renowned litterateur and ‘Panipatkar’ Vishwas Patil attended as the chief guest. MLA Dr Rahul Aher, former MLC Dr Sudhir Tambe, IMA Maharashtra President Dr Santosh Kulkarni, outgoing Nashik President Dr Nilesh Nikam, and Dr Shalaka Bagul were among the dignitaries present on the dais.



In his speech, Vishwas Patil praised the medical community, stating that their contributions extend beyond healthcare into various other fields. MLA Dr Aher congratulated the new office bearers and urged them to address the challenges faced in the medical sector. Dr Tambe highlighted IMA’s commitment to society through its work and called for the continued pursuit of social service. Dr Kulkarni also shared his thoughts on the occasion.



New Office Bearers:

Dr Vishal Pawar – President

Dr Pankaj Bhat – Secretary

Dr Yogesh Bachchav, Dr Nikita Patil – Vice Presidents

Dr Sagar Bhalerao – Treasurer

Dr Milind Bharadia – Cultural Secretary

President-Elect – Dr Prashant Sonawane